5 injured in drive-by shooting at popular Washington Avenue bar

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five people were injured when someone fired into a bar along Houston's popular Washington Avenue corridor overnight.

Police are promising to step up patrols along the area full of bars and restaurants.

Houston police say three shooters in a black four-door car drove past Azuza Hookah Lounge, firing shots around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Video from the scene shows multiple bullet holes in the front wall of the bar. Four people were directly hit, police say, but it's incredible there weren't more because police say the lounge was crowded with people when the shooting occurred.



Police say the male victims, Roderick Sims, 21; Rashad Samples, 26; and Joey Perryman, 20; and the female victim, Lauran Ehlers, 28, all suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A fifth victim, Yevette Cano, 21, suffered gunshot fragments to the arm.

The investigation has revealed that a security guard at the bar denied access to three Hispanic males. It is believed, in retaliation, they returned to the club and shot at the location, striking the victims, police say.

That stretch of Washington Avenue has a pretty busy nightlife, with bars, clubs and food trucks open late. Recently, there's been an increase in crime. Police say they've stepped up patrols, but after what happened last night, the assistant chief says they need the community's help to stop the violence.



"I was informed that when the shooting occurred, there were a lot of people there, so with a high level of confidence, I know someone saw something," Assistant Chief Ben Tien said. "Potentially, someone may have some videos. If you do, please come forward and let us know."

Of the victims, one is recovering at Memorial Hermann, one is at the Greater Heights Hospital and two others were driven to hospitals in private cars.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

NOTE: Police at the scene originally reported four people were injured. A later update included the fifth victim. This article has been updated to reflect the latest information.

