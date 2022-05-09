teen killed

14-year-old boy dies days after being shot in west Houston, police say

14-year-old boy dies days after being shot in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old boy has died days after a shooting in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

On Friday at about 8 p.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Tanglewilde Street.

Lamar High School student Axel Turcios was in the parking lot of an apartment complex when he was approached by two Hispanic men, police said.

HPD detectives said one or both suspects fired shots and struck Turcios.

HPD believes the suspects then stole shoes from Turcios.

The suspects drove off in a dark Chrysler PT Cruiser and traveled northbound on Tanglewilde Street, police said.

Paramedics took Turcios to a hospital in critical condition. Doctors pronounced him dead on Saturday, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

A GoFundMe has been created by his elementary school teacher at Saint George.
