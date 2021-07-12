pedestrian killed

28-year-old woman hit and killed while crossing S Beltway feeder road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on the South Beltway feeder road early Monday morning.

A 28-year-old woman was crossing the road in the 9000 block of the South Sam Houston Parkway westbound feeder at 4:45 a.m. when she was struck by a GMC Sierra pickup truck, Houston police said.

Police said the GMC then veered into another lane and struck the trailer of a tractor trailer truck.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD.

Police said the driver of the GMC remained at the scene for questioning before being released. The driver did not show signs of intoxication, officers said.

The driver of the tractor trailer did not stop after the accident.

Police are continuing to investigate the deadly crash. All westbound lanes of the feeder road were blocked for hours as officers investigated the scene.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.
