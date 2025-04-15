Fort Bend ISD passes controversial gender policy similar to Katy and Cy-Fair ISD

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees voted to pass a controversial gender policy.

The policy now requires the district to notify parents if their child requests to use a different name or pronoun.

Board trustees mentioned their hopes that the policy would bring consistency and guide teachers on how to handle these situations.

Similar policies are already in place in Katy ISD and Cy-Fair ISD.

Cy-Fair ISD's policy bans giving students any kind of instruction or referrals about gender identity and requires students to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their biological sex.

Some district trustees have said the policy is about protecting parents and children and clearing up any confusion, but several students have spoken out against it.

