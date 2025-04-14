Fort Bend ISD to vote on implementing gender policy similar to Katy and Cy-Fair ISD

The controversial policy would require the district to notify parents if their child requests to use a different name or pronoun. Similar policies are already in place in Cy-Fair and Katy ISD.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees is set to vote on a controversial gender policy.

The controversial policy would require the district to notify parents if their child requests to use a different name or pronoun.

Some board trustees mentioned their hopes that the policy would bring consistency and give teachers a guide on how to handle these situations.

Similar policies are already in place in Katy ISD and Cy-Fair ISD.

Cy-Fair ISD's policy bans giving students any kind of instruction or referrals about gender identity and requires students to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their biological sex.

Some district trustees have said the policy is about protecting parents and children and clearing up any confusion, but several students have spoken out against it.

Cy Fair ISD trustees are currently considering a controversial gender policy as many students and parents are speaking at Thursday's board meeting.

The policy was discussed at FBISD's board meeting last week.

"Our community generally is very supportive of equal rights for all people... and our community is strongly opposed to any kind of discrimination for any reason whatsoever. But once it becomes the privacy and safety rights of people in bathrooms, that's a place where a lot of people draw the line," FBISD board member David Hamilton said during the meeting.

The meeting to vote on Fort Bend ISD's policy begins at 6 p.m. Community members who want to share their opinions with the board must request to address the FBISD Board of Trustees before 4:30 p.m. by emailing this form to addressBOT@fortbendisd.com.

