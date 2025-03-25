Fort Bend ISD trustees vote to review state-created Bluebonnet Learning curriculum

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend ISD trustees voted to take a closer look at the controversial, state-created Bluebonnet Learning curriculum during Monday night's board meeting.

At this point, they didn't decide to adopt the curriculum, they just decided to review it, according to our news partners at the Houston Chronicle. That decision means FBISD will be sent a free pilot set of materials to review.

The educational materials in the curriculum are for kindergarteners through the fifth grade. Some people have a problem with the curriculum and believe it violates separation of church and state because some of the lessons include biblical references.

The Texas State Board of Education decided Friday to allow optional Bible lessons to be taught in Texas public schools.

In the Houston area, Conroe ISD has adopted the curriculum for this upcoming school year, but there is now a petition against that decision. Meanwhile, many Texas school districts, including Spring Branch ISD, have decided not to use the materials.

Some Fort Bend ISD community members spoke out at the board meeting, asking the board to not waste a single taxpayer dollar or precious hours of time for staff to even review the curriculum. But ultimately, in a five to two vote, the board decided it's worth a closer look.

"I really don't understand why it's controversial to allow the administration to review something that is new, because if we didn't do that, then we can't say that they looked at everything and that they're making an informed decision," FBISD Board President Kristin Tassin said.

The Texas Legislature has provided additional funding for Bluebonnet compared to other state-approved educational resources.

Once FBISD gets the sample curriculum, they'll review it and compare it to their current materials. Ongoing discussions about whether or not they should adopt the Bluebonnet curriculum are anticipated.

