16-year-old among Astroworld Festival tragedy victims had passion for dance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While investigators work to figure out what went horribly wrong, friends and family are mourning loved ones killed at Astroworld Festival.On Sunday, music played inside downtown Houston's Annunciation Catholic Church as people mourned the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.The music festival was hosted by high-profile Houstonian Travis Scott. Another proud Houstonian, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, organized Sunday's vigil."I believe that the good Lord works in ways we don't understand," Mattress Mack said. "Sometimes we have to get together as a community to pray for God's guidance."Among those on-hand to pray for the lost were Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo."In our quest for answers, and I am committed to helping the families find answers - wherever they may be, we have to take some time to remember those who died," Hidalgo said.This gathering, an opportunity to grieve together, is something Julia Hasbrouck said she will not experience until Monday."I don't really know how I feel," Hasbrouck told ABC13. "Moments will be hard. [Monday] will be hard when I'm back with the team."Hasbrouck is a colonel, the highest-ranking officer, of the Heights High School Redcoats dance team. Brianna Rodriguez, one of the eight concertgoers who lost their lives, was Hasbrouck's teammate."She was so passionate," Hasbrouck noted of the 16-year-old. "She was one of our top dancers. Our biggest 'hype man' for everyone. She always brings energy to the team - just so passionate."Redcoats officers were scheduled to dance Saturday morning, but upon learning of Rodriguez's death - that performance was scrapped."It was hard," Hasbrouck admitted. "It would've been hard for us to do that."As Hasbrouck, her classmates and teammates await their chance to be together Monday, the weekend ends with music during a small gathering inside a church to honor the eight people killed during a much larger gathering - who were at NRG Park to listen to music.