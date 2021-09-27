teen killed

Man accused of killing teen in road rage shooting after Astros game appears in court

Gerald Williams is granted bond in murder of 17-year-old David Castro, and his attorney calls amount 'tremendously high'
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of killing teen after Astros game out on bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gerald Williams appeared in court to discuss his bond conditions. He stands accused of killing 17-year-old David Castro in a road rage incident, and he posted bond on Friday.

Paul Castro was also in the courtroom, wanting to look his son's accused killer face-to-face.

"I was able to recognize him and I'm sure he recognized me," Castro said. "I looked at him, he looked at me. I was on the phone and wanted to let him know I'm not afraid of him. I will get my son justice."

SEE ALSO: 17-year-old dies after being shot in the head while driving home from Astros game
EMBED More News Videos

HPD offered a correction and an apology hours after stating a teen died, while also releasing a clearer photo of the suspect vehicle.



Williams is accused of shooting and killing David Castro as the family left an Astros game in July.

On Friday, he posted bail at $350,000. As part of his bond conditions, Williams will be under 24-hour house arrest and will have to wear an ankle monitor.

SEE ALSO: Judge grants Gerald Williams bond in 17-year-old's road rage murder

Williams was previously convicted of two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. In February 2020, he was released after serving 12 years behind bars.

Paul Castro told Eyewitness News he can't understand why Judge Marc Brown granted Williams bond in his son's murder case, given his criminal past.

"We need to stand together as a community and demand the judges, this is straight to the judges, and you guys need to do a better job in protecting us against people like Mr. Williams," Paul Castro said.

However, Williams' attorney, Jon Stephenson, said his client is entitled to bond, calling the amount tremendously high. He said Williams' family helped him get the money.

"The state could have had a hearing in order to hold him at no bond," Stephenson said. "It's a very simple thing. The state could have held a hearing to hold him with no bond. The Harris County District Attorney's Office chose not to have that hearing because today in court they said they didn't want to produce all those witnesses and put that evidence out there."

According to records, Williams owned a white Buick, matching the description of the shooter's car, which was later found burned in a field near his home. Records also show his cellphone placed him in the area at the time of the shooting.

"We haven't gotten any discovery on that," Stephenson said. "We haven't seen that yet. They have a lot of things to say. I want to see it to believe it."



Williams refused to speak and instead allowed his attorneys to talk, but maintained his innocence. According to his attorney, he has already registered for his ankle monitor.

His next court appearance is Nov. 16.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

For more updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentminute maid parkteen shotshootingteen killedroad rage
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Dickinson family begs for answers 15 years after teen murder
Teen who fell to her death remembered as independent
Teen girl falls to her death off Beltway ramp flyover after crash
Owner of car in deadly crash 'had no idea it was my car'
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News