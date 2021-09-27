Man accused of killing teen in road rage shooting after Astros game appears in court

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10870840" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD offered a correction and an apology hours after stating a teen died, while also releasing a clearer photo of the suspect vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gerald Williams appeared in court to discuss his bond conditions. He stands accused of killing 17-year-old David Castro in a road rage incident, and he posted bond on Friday.Paul Castro was also in the courtroom, wanting to look his son's accused killer face-to-face."I was able to recognize him and I'm sure he recognized me," Castro said. "I looked at him, he looked at me. I was on the phone and wanted to let him know I'm not afraid of him. I will get my son justice."Williams is accused of shooting and killing David Castro as the family left an Astros game in July.On Friday, he posted bail at $350,000. As part of his bond conditions, Williams will be under 24-hour house arrest and will have to wear an ankle monitor.Williams was previously convicted of two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. In February 2020, he was released after serving 12 years behind bars.Paul Castro told Eyewitness News he can't understand why Judge Marc Brown granted Williams bond in his son's murder case, given his criminal past."We need to stand together as a community and demand the judges, this is straight to the judges, and you guys need to do a better job in protecting us against people like Mr. Williams," Paul Castro said.However, Williams' attorney, Jon Stephenson, said his client is entitled to bond, calling the amount tremendously high. He said Williams' family helped him get the money."The state could have had a hearing in order to hold him at no bond," Stephenson said. "It's a very simple thing. The state could have held a hearing to hold him with no bond. The Harris County District Attorney's Office chose not to have that hearing because today in court they said they didn't want to produce all those witnesses and put that evidence out there."According to records, Williams owned a white Buick, matching the description of the shooter's car, which was later found burned in a field near his home. Records also show his cellphone placed him in the area at the time of the shooting."We haven't gotten any discovery on that," Stephenson said. "We haven't seen that yet. They have a lot of things to say. I want to see it to believe it."Williams refused to speak and instead allowed his attorneys to talk, but maintained his innocence. According to his attorney, he has already registered for his ankle monitor.His next court appearance is Nov. 16.