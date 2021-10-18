Astros vs. Red Sox: Houston lose 12-3 to Boston in Game 3 of ALCS

Game 1 : Astros 5, Red Sox 4

Watch parties return to Minute Maid Park

Game 4 : Tuesday at 5 p.m., with first pitch at 7:08 p.m.

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros fall 12-3 to the Boston Red Sox during Game 3 of the ALCS.Kyle Schwarber hit Boston's third grand slam in two games, a drive off José Urquidy in a six-run second, and the Red Sox took a 9-0 lead after three innings against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series on Monday night.Boston, seeking to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, joined the 1998 Atlanta Braves as the only teams with three slams in a postseason - and the first with three in a series.Schwarber drove a fastball to right on a 3-0 count for 6-0 lead.In Game 2 at Houston, the Red Sox became the first team with two slams in a postseason game after J.D. Martinez connected in the first inning and Rafael Devers in the second of 9-5 win.The Red Sox became the fourth team with slams in consecutive postseason games after the 1977 Los Angeles Dodgers in the first two games of the NL Championship Series, Arizona in Games 3 and 4 of the NL Division Series and the New York Yankees in the final game of last year's AL Wild Card Series and opener of the AL Division Series.Boston had just three grand slams during the regular season.The Red Sox had taken a 2-0 lead on Christian Vázquez's RBI single and Christian Arroyo's run-scoring grounder on a high-hop grounder that went off the chest of chest of second baseman Jose Altuve for an error.After the slam, Urquidy gave singles to Kiké Hernandez and Xander Bogaerts, then was replaced by Yimi García.Here's a breakdown of the series so far and the series ahead (* - if necessary):One of the best fan experiences during the Astros' recent postseason runs is thewhile the team hits the road.And a year after those festivities were temporarily stalled due to the pandemic, the club is bringing them back.Fans are being offered Minute Maid Park's seats and giant scoreboard Tuesday and Wednesday to watch the team battle it out at Fenway Park.The watch parties will also offer live music, food trucks, yard games, and photo opportunities, among other amenities.In order to get in, you'll need to buy vouchers at $1 each. Seating is general admission in the lower bowl.Fans can begin entering the watch parties about two hours before first pitch at the south home plate, left field and center field gates.All proceeds from voucher sales benefit the Astros Foundation. Links to get a voucher and the opening times are below.