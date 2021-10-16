Houston Astros

Houston ICU nurse uses Astros to power through COVID pandemic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

With Astros as her outlet, local ICU nurse powers through pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The first American League Championship Series game was played in Houston Friday since 2019 after last year's American League Championship Series was played at an empty ballpark in San Diego.

Minute Maid Park was packed thanks to the frontline heroes helping the city turn the corner on COVID-19.

One reason Julie Hoff loves the Astros is she said she recognizes a great team when she sees one.

"You see their smiles. You see the love for the game," Hoff said "They love baseball."

SEE RELATED STORY: Homers from Altuve, Correa lift Houston to Game 1 win

Julie is on a phenomenal team herself. As the director of critical care for HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, she's been on the frontlines fighting COVID in the ICU since early 2020. But, she told ABC13 it's never been worse than these last few months.

"When you lose patients, it's very hard," Hoff said while fighting back tears. "This time, in this wave, they've been younger, and that's been the hardest part."

Hoff, who grew up in Waller, fell in love with the Astros through her father's passion for the team. She's now a diehard fan herself.

"That's my outlet," she said. "They have gotten me through a lot of sadness. They've probably brought a lot of nurses through a lot of sadness."

She was in attendance for game one of the ALCS. It's her first postseason game since before the pandemic, and she said this team reminds her of her own team, which is also still fighting.

"They're a family just like the ICU family," Hoff said. "They love to take care of patients. That's all we want to do, all we need to do. Day by day, smile by smile."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosbaseballcoronavirushospitalcoronavirus pandemicnursessportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Braves and Astros meet in Game 3 of the World Series
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Dusty's life as renaissance man helped guide this World Series run
World Series Game 2 viewers up 13% from record-low in 2020
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News