Woman found shot in N. Harris County, alleged shooter fled scene in vehicle, Pct. 4 says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in north Harris County Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The video above is from ABC13's live streaming channel.

The shooting took place in the 22200 block of Doubletree Park Drive, a few streets away from Dekaney High School and Booker Elementary School.

Mark Herman from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office made a social media post saying there is a heavy police presence and that drivers should avoid the area.

According to officials, a woman was found with a gunshot wound. Officials did not speak on her condition.

Pct. 4 says the suspected shooter did flee the area in a car. Officials did not elaborate on a possible description.

This is a developing story. ABC13 will have the latest updates here and on our later newscasts starting at 3 p.m.