Miami leaders criticize former Houston police chief Art Acevedo's dance moves during unusual meeting

His leadership of the department came under scrutiny during a strange city commission meeting in which Acevedo was highly criticized by city leaders, even for his dance moves.
One commissioner showed a video of Acevedo dancing during a charity event.
"The part I wanted to illustrate to you is that he comes in a police uniform, as the chief of the department, and he's taken out a piece of paper, and hitting the lady, scantily dressed, but even if she was dressed like a nun, in the behind," Commissioner Joe Carollo said.
RELATED: Art Acevedo at risk of losing Miami police chief gig after turbulent start with department
Acevedo has made headlines recently for a comment he made about the Cuban mafia running Miami police.
He has also been criticized for a series of removals and hirings during his five months on the job in Miami.
He hasn't responded to the comments made by commissioners Monday.
Some Miami leaders called the hearing nothing more than grandstanding among commissioners.
According to WPLG, a few days before the meeting, Acevedo sent an eight-page memo to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City Manager Arthur Noriega, alleging that three sitting commissioners, including Corollo, tried to interfere in a recent internal affairs investigation.
In response, Carollo said the memo was "full of lies."