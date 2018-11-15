ARMED ROBBERY

'Polite Bandit' with gun allegedly tells California robbery victims that he had kids to feed

EMBED </>More Videos

'Polite Bandit' arrested following 33 day crime spree in Northwest Fresno

By
FRESNO, California --
For 33 days, police say Bryan Onyegegbu, 31, ran around California, robbing businesses while armed with a weapon.

"Each time our officers responded to these robberies, they kept getting the same description," said Fresno Police Lt. Dave Madrigal.

But authorities say it is what Onyegegbu said before demanding the cash that linked him to each crime.

"He was very polite and apologetic, he would always say, 'I'm sorry, nothing personal, I've got kids to feed, but give me the money,'" Lt. Madrigal said.

All of the robberies happened within a mile of each other. The first one at a gas station on Oct.10.

Then Onyegegbu is accused of striking again at a Walgreens nearly two weeks later.

But it is his final stop at a Little Caesar's pizza on Monday that hit home for Christina Sayaakhammy.

"It's just getting dangerous," Sayaakhammy said.

She works at the nail salon right next door and says because of the robbery, her boss made some changes for their safety.

"We're going to have to stop taking clients at an early time and we're going to have start locking the doors at our closing time 6 p.m.," said Sayaakhammy. "And now we just got the buddy system to walk each other out to our cars."

Something Smoker's Paradise owner Hussain Alfarah is considering doing, too.

He recorded video of police on scene after the heist. While he is still shocked by what happened, he says he is even more stunned with how politely the alleged bandit handled himself.

"That is the first time you hear something like that happen, apologizing to you know, for what," Alfarah said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyarrestfresno police departmentu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARMED ROBBERY
Armed man with mask steals cash from McDonald's restaurant
Man shot and killed in apparent robbery in NE Harris County
2 on the run after deputy trades gunfire in San Jacinto Co.
Houston beauty supply store robbed for third time this year
More armed robbery
Top Stories
Estranged husband charged in murder of missing mother
2 Navy SEALs and 2 Marines charged in soldier's death
Alex Bregman keeps promise to pose in fan's senior photos
Woman celebrates birthday with lobster feast on subway
Homeless man and NJ couple arrested in GoFundMe case
Yorkie mauling by bigger dog caught on camera
Rockets blow out Warriors 107-86 in West Finals revenge game
Child drowns after wandering from home near Lake Houston
Show More
Doorbell camera captures man taking woman's holiday wreath
Mom and 2 kids struck by car in west Houston
Hidden Valley now selling 'magnum' ranch bottles
Houston Rockets to part ways with Carmelo Anthony
Fugitive's mugshot racks up over 250K Facebook comments
More News