Arlene Alvarez's family 'praying for different outcome' as Harris County DA to re-examine case

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two years after the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl, the Harris County District Attorney's Office confirms a new set of eyes will look at the case.

A special prosecutor has been assigned to re-examine several cases, according to a spokesman, including Arlene Alvarez's.

"That was victory," Gwen Alvarez, Arlene's mother, said.

On Feb. 14, 2022, Houston police said Tony Earls was being robbed at gunpoint at the Chase Bank in Gulfgate. Earls, according to police, fired at the robber, thinking the passing car was a getaway vehicle. Instead, he hit Arlene, who was in the truck headed to Valentine's dinner with her parents and brother.

The robber has not been identified.

Earls was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, but a grand jury declined to indict him, so he was released.

"We are praying for a different outcome," Gwen Alvarez said. "The day we lost, we lost ourselves as well because we're not the only ones that knew that he did wrong, and we have high hopes for everything to be a great outcome."

On Wednesday, Arlene's family and friends gathered for a celebration of her life. They attended mass and released doves at her graveside.

"I was just thinking in the morning when I was on my way over here, I was like, 'Wow, I (would be) dropping her off at school right now if she was still alive,'" Gwen Alvarez said.

The family said they were disappointed to learn that Earls has an active warrant for his arrest in Harris County for allegedly holding his stepson at gunpoint.

"It's so messed up how he killed my daughter, and he's still having this reckless behavior," Gwen Alvarez said. "He's still continuing to take out the gun. I would have thought by him killing my daughter, he would have learned his lesson. He still hasn't."

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. There is a $30,000 reward associated with the case.

