Burglars hit Apple Store inside The Woodlands Mall before it opens, netting them phones, Airpods

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at an Apple Store before the store opened for business on Monday.

At about 8 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the store inside The Woodlands Mall.

Deputies determined that four suspects forced their way inside the business and stole a large quantity of product before leaving the scene in a gray four-door car.

Deputies said that the suspects wore face and head coverings during the robbery.

The stolen merchandise included over 200 Apple Watches, 50 Airpods, and over 220 cellphones.

If anyone has any information regarding the vehicle, the suspects or the robbery, they are urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-392-STOP.