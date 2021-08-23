HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An apartment building was engulfed in flames early Monday morning in the west Houston area.
SkyEye was over the scene at Westview and Gessner just before 6:30 a.m. as fire crews worked to get the flames under control.
Helicopter reporter Tammy Rose said smoke could be seen from 10 miles away.
By 7:10 a.m., the flames were out.
Authorities told ABC13's TJ Parker at the scene that the building was vacant and scheduled for demolition. Firefighters had to cut through a perimeter fence to get in.
It's unknown at this time how the fire started. No one was injured.
For developments, follow TJ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Smoke seen for miles when fire engulfs apartments in W. Houston
APARTMENT FIRE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News