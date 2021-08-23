apartment fire

Smoke seen for miles when fire engulfs apartments in W. Houston

Apartment building engulfed in flames in W. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An apartment building was engulfed in flames early Monday morning in the west Houston area.

SkyEye was over the scene at Westview and Gessner just before 6:30 a.m. as fire crews worked to get the flames under control.

Helicopter reporter Tammy Rose said smoke could be seen from 10 miles away.

By 7:10 a.m., the flames were out.

Authorities told ABC13's TJ Parker at the scene that the building was vacant and scheduled for demolition. Firefighters had to cut through a perimeter fence to get in.

It's unknown at this time how the fire started. No one was injured.

