Smoke seen for miles when fire engulfs apartments in W. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An apartment building was engulfed in flames early Monday morning in the west Houston area.SkyEye was over the scene at Westview and Gessner just before 6:30 a.m. as fire crews worked to get the flames under control.Helicopter reporter Tammy Rose said smoke could be seen from 10 miles away.By 7:10 a.m., the flames were out.Authorities told ABC13's TJ Parker at the scene that the building was vacant and scheduled for demolition. Firefighters had to cut through a perimeter fence to get in.It's unknown at this time how the fire started. No one was injured.