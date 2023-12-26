Fire at southwest Houston apartments started after argument, firefighters say

Investigators are working to learn more, but they say the fire started shortly after an argument between several people.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was taken into custody after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire broke out at the apartment complex at about 11 p.m. Christmas Day in the 7200 block of Hillcroft.

Firefighters said they rescued a man, who was unable to walk on his own, from a burning home.

The man was taken to a hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but investigators said it started shortly after an argument between several people.

One person was taken in for questioning.

