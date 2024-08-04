3 girls killed in condo fire were sisters, 21-year-old brother hospitalized, family says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three children are dead and one person was injured in an apartment fire early Sunday morning in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

ABC13 spoke to the mother of the three girls who died, ages 8, 11, and 15. The family also told ABC13 the victims' first names, Anita, 8, Yulisa, 11, and Evelen, 15.

The girls' mother, Meybis Evelen Zelaya, told ABC13 she had just left for work at around 4 a.m. Investigators say the fire broke about an hour and a half later.

Officials says firefighters responded within four minutes, but it was too late.

"I will never accept it. I will never accept it because of how much I loved them. Nobody has any idea how much I loved them," Zelaya said.

HFD posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that firefighters responded to a report of a fire around 5:45 a.m. at a condominium on 8110 Albacore near Bissonnet Street.

Officials believe a person passing by noticed the flames and called police.

Firefighters said they responded within four minutes and were able to contain the fire to one unit.

Houston's newly-appointed fire chief, Thomas Muñoz, and officials provided an update on the fire and said it is an active investigation still in the preliminary stages.

Zelaya has no answers for now. All she's left with is the absolute anguish of outliving not one but three of her children.

"This is worst thing that's ever happened in my life, losing my three daughters," Zelaya said.

Zelaya said her daughters were beautiful, smart, and loved theater and each other.

"My three angels are gone. It's incredibly hard. I don't wish this on anyone," Zelaya said.

Zelaya is grateful to the friends and family who showed up to help her pick up whatever's left of the life she knew.

She said it's a shock to her system, starting her day with four children and ending it with only one.

Zelaya said it's an out-of-body experience that has left her disconnected from her own reality.

"I am here but the truth is, most of me died with them," Zelaya said.

A business is partnering with the family to raise money for the girls' funerals.

If you'd like to help you can drop off donations at the Diamond Food Store at 6631 Bissonnet Street.

