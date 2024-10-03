SkyEye video shows smoke billowing from Cypress apartment complex

SkyEye video shows firefighters working to put out massive flames at a Cypress-area apartment complex.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple crews are battling a raging fire Thursday afternoon outside an apartment complex in the Cypress area.

The Cypress Creek Fire Department responded to a fire at Regency Park Apartments located at 11300 Regency Green Drive.

SkyEye was over the scene where flames and a giant cloud of smoke could be seen shooting out of the building.

Video shows fire crews tackling the blaze from different angles.

ABC13 asked officials for more information, but it's unclear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

