Video shows no active flames as firefighters work to put out Clear Lake-area apartment fire

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are working to put out a fire at an apartment complex in the Clear Lake area, according to authorities.Several Houston Fire Department units were called Tuesday at about 8:15 a.m. to the 1200 block of El Camino Village Drive.SkyEye arrived at the scene at about 8:35 a.m. and saw no active flames. The video above shows several residents outside as firefighters made entry into a unit on the second floor.According to authorities, the fire department did have to use a hose in an upstairs unit.There were no reported injuries.