HPD investigation underway after man hospitalized in W. Houston shooting involving angry boyfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man grew angry and fired at least 14 shots at two males after he saw them talking to his girlfriend near a hookah bar in west Houston, police said.

It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 13900 block of Westheimer, HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre told ABC13.

Officers said they were conducting a traffic stop nearby when they heard gunshots and immediately responded.

Two males ran towards the officers, one of which was shot in the leg and back, police said. He was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The other stayed at the scene and was being detained for further investigation, according to police.

There were several witnesses but none of them stayed, so Izaguirre said the department is working on reviewing surveillance video.

A weapon was recovered by officers but it's unclear if it belongs to the suspect.