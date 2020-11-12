Angleton ISD to require in-person learning after concerns of online students failing

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- A school district in southeast Texas will now be requiring its online students to do in-person learning over concerns of failing.Angleton ISD shared on its Facebook page that an assessment on its remote learning program showed that some online students have not performed well academically and "lack the time and resources to engage with teachers in order to be successful."The school district said it is particularly concerned about the online students who are failing and not attending their classes."Therefore, at the end of the first semester, any AISD student in the Online Learning program who fails a class for the first semester and chooses to remain enrolled in AISD will be required to return to On-Campus Learning," Angleton ISD wrote on its page.Principals will be contacting parents of those online students who are currently failing or who are at risk of failing. Students will be required to attend school on campus unless he or she provides a medical exemption from a health provider.According to the school district, parents of students who are failing and choose to not have their child return for on-campus learning will need to withdraw his or her child from school.On-campus learning begins Jan. 5, 2021.