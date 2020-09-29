Tips on how to effectively communicate with your child's teacher

With COVID-19 pushing the world to become more and more virtual, communicating with your child's teacher may be relegated to either an email or a text message.
So, how can you communicate clearly and effectively?
Michael Munier is an educational consultant with Firat Education and a former principal with more than three decades of experience.
These are his tips for parents when it comes to communicating with their child's teachers:
- Communicate early and often.
- Start the relationship early, before there's an actual problem or issue.
- Introduce yourself and develop a partnership.
- Share some of the positive interactions or events that have occurred already with your child and the teacher.
- Exercise diplomacy and statesmanship.
And what should you do if there is a problem?
- Don't let your emotions get the best of you.
- Write a draft of your email or text and set it aside for a period of time before coming back to revise it with fresh eyes.
- Read your letter as if you're receiving it. It can change your perspective and your words.
- Use "I" statements instead of "you" statements.
- Have a friend or family member read over the text before it is sent.
"When you communicate with your child's teacher, establish a proper tone," Munier advised. "That's really important. And always assume the best. Be collaborative in your approach."
