Tips on how to effectively communicate with your child's teacher

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Things can get awkward and downright offensive pretty quickly when the words in an email get misinterpreted.

With COVID-19 pushing the world to become more and more virtual, communicating with your child's teacher may be relegated to either an email or a text message.

So, how can you communicate clearly and effectively?

Michael Munier is an educational consultant with Firat Education and a former principal with more than three decades of experience.

These are his tips for parents when it comes to communicating with their child's teachers:
  • Communicate early and often.
  • Start the relationship early, before there's an actual problem or issue.
  • Introduce yourself and develop a partnership.
  • Share some of the positive interactions or events that have occurred already with your child and the teacher.
  • Exercise diplomacy and statesmanship.

And what should you do if there is a problem?
  • Don't let your emotions get the best of you.
  • Write a draft of your email or text and set it aside for a period of time before coming back to revise it with fresh eyes.
  • Read your letter as if you're receiving it. It can change your perspective and your words.
  • Use "I" statements instead of "you" statements.
  • Have a friend or family member read over the text before it is sent.

"When you communicate with your child's teacher, establish a proper tone," Munier advised. "That's really important. And always assume the best. Be collaborative in your approach."

