Tips on how to effectively communicate with your child's teacher

Communicate early and often.

Start the relationship early, before there's an actual problem or issue.

Introduce yourself and develop a partnership.

Share some of the positive interactions or events that have occurred already with your child and the teacher.

Exercise diplomacy and statesmanship.

Don't let your emotions get the best of you.

Write a draft of your email or text and set it aside for a period of time before coming back to revise it with fresh eyes.

Read your letter as if you're receiving it. It can change your perspective and your words.

Use "I" statements instead of "you" statements.

Have a friend or family member read over the text before it is sent.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Things can get awkward and downright offensive pretty quickly when the words in an email get misinterpreted.With COVID-19 pushing the world to become more and more virtual, communicating with your child's teacher may be relegated to either an email or a text message.So, how can you communicate clearly and effectively?Michael Munier is an educational consultant with Firat Education and a former principal with more than three decades of experience."When you communicate with your child's teacher, establish a proper tone," Munier advised. "That's really important. And always assume the best. Be collaborative in your approach."