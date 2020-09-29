online learning

Advice from Houston educators for parents to help students with online instruction

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Virtual learning is well underway for many school children across Southeast Texas, and some school districts have returned to in-person instruction, like Fort Bend ISD.

Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre said some students need an in-person learning environment to thrive.

"We have many students [that] need more direct interaction, those kinds of things," he said.

But many parents, for whom virtual learning is the only option, are struggling to balance their new roles as teachers and technology experts with their already-existing responsibilities.

Kinsey Wall, a mother of two boys who attend a Houston ISD school, said her family is doing their best to support the children, but that it can be challenging.

SEE ALSO: 4 tips to help you manage working from home as kids learn from home

"I'm the tech support for the Wall family," she said. "If I'm struggling to find things from time to time, if I'm having a hard time, what about the parents who don't have time? Cut yourself some slack."

Educators are acknowledging how tricky remote instruction can be sometimes.

HISD teacher Daniel Santos said his best advice to parents is to remain engaged with children's lessons and their teachers.

READ MORE: Back-to-school hacks for parents to make online learning a piece of cake

"Continue to reach out," he said.

And Dana DeMaster with the Children's Learning Institute at UT Health said parents should familiarize themselves with online tools.

"Those kinds of tools are going to reduce frustration for you," she said.

Demasters also recommends asking very specific questions.

"[It will be] much more helpful [to ask] what can I do to help you finish this problem?" she said.

"Ask questions. Never be shy. Never apologize," Santos said. "A [child's] education is much too valuable to sacrifice by being afraid to ask."

RELATED LINKS:

Channelview woman shares virtual learning tips

Advice to avoid isolation during virtual learning this academic year

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonback to schoolparentinghouston isdschoolsschoolhome tipcoronavirus tipslearn from homeonline learningcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONLINE LEARNING
Families alarmed over photo of students in crowded hall
Louise ISD ends remote learning for all students
Houston ISD extends deadline to opt out of in-person classes
Fort Bend ISD's return to class could mean changing teachers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFA student on false report against her: 'I can't sleep'
Microsoft sees service improvements after outage
Low levels of disinfectant found in Lake Jackson water spots
Boil notice in place for Lake Jackson, Brazosport water safe
HPD officers will now 'cite and release' minor offenses
Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million
Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case pleads not guilty
Show More
Texas sheriff indicted after chase suspect killed last year
Coolest air since May tonight!
2 former Texans and Houston trainer indicted for health fraud
HISD's virus dashboard launches with 23 cases confirmed
Video shows 3 robbers gang up on female Home Depot cashier
More TOP STORIES News