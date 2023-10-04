Natural gas leak prompts evacuation, shelter in place in parts of Angleton, officials say

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- An evacuation and shelter-in-place have been issued for specific areas in Angleton following a natural gas leak Tuesday night.

According to the city's Office of Emergency Management, the gas leak happened at East Murray Street and South Anderson.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Officials shared the map below on social media, highlighting the impacted areas.

"If you live in the areas where a red line is, an evacuation has been issued for your home. If you live in the areas where a yellow line is, a shelter-in-place has been issued for your home," Angleton's OEM office said.

The fire and police departments are on the scene.

Officials said a shelter is open at First Presbyterian Church at 130 South Arcola St.

There is no timeline on how long the repair will take, but the city said they will post additional details online.