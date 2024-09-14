Road closed in Baytown as CenterPoint works to clear major gas leak, fire officials say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- CenterPoint Energy has been called out to resolve a major gas leak that has shut down a stretch of a street in the Baytown area, according to police.

Officials said Garth Road is closed from Archer to Santavy Street after construction activity reportedly casued a gas line to be hit and caused the leak.

The Baytown Fire Department announced the closure shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

No injuries were reported. However, drivers are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

At this time, officials did not provide additional details on when the road could be open or if they would monitor air quality in the surrounding areas.