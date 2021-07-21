man killed

Missouri City woman charged with murder because of husband's dying words to police

Wife faces murder charge after husband's dying words to police

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Missouri City woman was arrested Tuesday because of her husband's final words before he died.

Jacqueline Thomas, 43, is charged with murder in the death of her husband, 42-year-old Eugene Liger.

Missouri City police responded to a shooting call on Americana Drive in the Lexington Square neighborhood before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, Thomas reportedly told investigators she accidentally shot her husband.

However, investigators say Liger's dying words to detectives convinced them that the shooting was no accident.

Liger was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a 5-month-old child was present at the time of the shooting but was not injured.
