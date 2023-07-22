26-year-old Alvin man charged in connection to brother-in-law's shooting death, police say

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of his brother-in-law this week in Alvin.

Alvin police said 26-year-old Vincent Webb was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly shooting and killing 39-year-old Blakely Hudgens.

Authorities said they responded to the 300 block of Sycamore Street at about 9 a.m. after a 911 caller reported her brother had shot her husband.

When police arrived, Hudgens was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers said Webb had taken off on foot but found him 15 minutes later, several blocks from the scene.

Webb was reportedly still armed with the suspected murder weapon and was taken into custody.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

