Dealership owner killed by ex-brother-in-law after an argument in northwest Harris County, HCSO says

@HCSOTexas responded to a shooting at the 7800 blk of Fallbrook. Units arrived & found an unresponsive adult male with a gunshot wound. The male was confirmed deceased on scene. Suspect(s) fled the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/GY4GrsdGpA — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 24, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The owner of a used car dealership was shot and killed in northwest Harris County on Sunday, according to investigators.At about 2 a.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at a used car lot in the 7800 block of Fallbrook.Upon arrival, deputies said they found the owner of the dealership dead with an apparent gunshot wound.Deputies spoke to an employee who said he, the victim, and the victim's ex-brother-in-law were drinking beer on the property when an argument ensued.The employee told investigators that he hid in the back of the office when the suspect shot at him.When he came out of hiding, the ex-brother-in-law fled the scene in a white Ford F-350, and he found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound, according to HCSO.Investigators said the suspect returned to the scene and turned himself in.The suspect's truck and weapon have not been recovered by law enforcement.