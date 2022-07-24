man killed

Dealership owner killed by ex-brother-in-law after an argument in northwest Harris County, HCSO says

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 6am - July 24, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The owner of a used car dealership was shot and killed in northwest Harris County on Sunday, according to investigators.

At about 2 a.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at a used car lot in the 7800 block of Fallbrook.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found the owner of the dealership dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies spoke to an employee who said he, the victim, and the victim's ex-brother-in-law were drinking beer on the property when an argument ensued.

The employee told investigators that he hid in the back of the office when the suspect shot at him.

When he came out of hiding, the ex-brother-in-law fled the scene in a white Ford F-350, and he found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound, according to HCSO.

Investigators said the suspect returned to the scene and turned himself in.

The suspect's truck and weapon have not been recovered by law enforcement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violenceman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
1 teen killed, 2 injured in shooting at southeast Houston gas station
Carjacking suspect killed after shooting Missouri City police officer
6-year-old, parents found shot to death in tent at Iowa state park
Dog owner arrested in connection to deadly attack in Fresno
TOP STORIES
1 teen killed, 2 injured in shooting at southeast Houston gas station
Video shows multiple vehicles on fire at south Houston business
Man serving 25 year sentence freed after wrongful conviction
5-year-old killed in drive-by honored by family at benefit
Isolated rain today, better rain chances late next week
With severe temps, here's how to keep your car in check
Klein Collins H.S. athlete Jackson Loftin drafted by hometown Astros
Show More
Cadillac's newly unveiled electric car expected to cost around $300K
Catholic hospitals' growth impacts reproductive health care
Local boys track team breaking records ahead of Junior Olympics
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, 'Black Panther' sequel
Carjacking suspect killed after shooting Missouri City police officer
More TOP STORIES News