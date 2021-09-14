Man who stabbed Craigslist seller 60 times gets 40 years in prison

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A second person has been sentenced in the 2017 stabbing death of a Richmond dad who was just trying to sell a car.On Sept. 10, Terrell Derrick Funches, 23, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of 44-year-old Altaf Hussain Malik nearly four years ago.In 2017, Malik went to a Sam's Club parking lot in Fort Bend County to meet a potential buyer of his Audi car and never came home. Days later, Malik was found dead in southeast Houston. His body had more than 60 stab wounds.During the investigation, detectives were able to put together what happened and arrested Funches and 19-year-old Dalena Nguyen as they drove Malik's car.Prosecutors say the duo even Googled on their phones about how to dispose of a body around the time Malik was killed."This was a cold-blooded and calculated attack that resulted in the tragic death of a husband and father who was simply trying to sell a used car, something people do every day of the week," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "By making a plea deal, we can ensure that both of these killers stay behind bars for decades."In June, Nguyen was also sentenced to 40 years for Malik's death. Nguyen was a juvenile when Malik was killed, but was later certified to be tried as an adult.At the time of Nguyen's sentencing in June, Malik's family told ABC13 it was not enough. Malik's family said he was supposed to raise his four children and grow old with his wife, Quratulain."She didn't kill one person, she killed the whole family," said Quratulain. "That is unbearable, and she cannot put it back."