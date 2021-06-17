Woman who stabbed Craigslist seller 60 times sentenced to 40 years

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a man who was stabbed to death after meeting someone to buy a car got justice after four years.Altaf Hussain Malik was supposed to raise his four children and grow old with his wife Quratulain. He was supposed to do so many things.However, in 2017, Malik went to a Sam's Club parking lot in Fort Bend County to meet a potential buyer of his Audi car and never came home. Days later, Malik was found dead in southeast Houston. His body had more than 60 stab wounds.On Wednesday, the family got a measure of justice when one of two defendants, Delana Nguyen, pled guilty. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison."To be very honest, I do not think that was enough for her," said Malik's widow, Quratulain after court. "But under the circumstances, I feel like the detectives and prosecutors have made the best case and helped us a lot."Nguyen was a juvenile when Malik was murdered, but was later certified to be tried as an adult.The other person charged in the case, Terrell Funches, remains behind bars. Court records show he is set for trial in July.Prosecutors say the duo even Googled about how to dispose of a body on their phones during the time Malik was killed."She didn't kill one person, she killed the whole family," Quratulain said. "That is unbearable, and she cannot put it back."