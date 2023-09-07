Alligator spotted lounging around front lawn in Angleton, Texas

An Angleton, Texas, home got an unexpected visit after a massive alligator was spotted hanging around its front lawn.

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- A six-foot surprise guest showed up at the door of an Angleton, Texas home on Wednesday.

Residents in the Heritage Oaks subdivision said an alligator nicknamed "Gomer" was found lounging around on someone's front lawn.

Gomer, who's said to weigh 100 pounds, drew a lot of attention before a trapper moved in.

The team safely relocated him with the permission of a game warden.

