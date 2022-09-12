Video shows massive alligator strolling through Cinco Ranch subdivision

Have you ever seen a gator be lifted off the ground by a tow truck? Now you have! 🐊

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents strolling through a Cinco Ranch neighborhood Monday morning were joined by an unexpected guest -- an 11-foot long alligator.

Fort Bend County Pct. 1 Constable Chad Norvell shared a video of the massive reptile strolling through the Grand Lakes subdivision along Peek Road at Buffalo Bayou.

The video showed the gator walking slowly along a fence in the neighborhood. He was first spotted around 7:40 a.m.

In an update posted to Twitter, Norvell said the gator had been safely caught and relocated.

A trapper caught up to him about 60 yards north of Buffalo Bayou, according to Norvell.

"He's a little embarrassed with all the attention out here!" Norvell tweeted with a photo of the gator tied up in the bed of a truck.

Another video from Michael Schwab, a witness in the area, shows the gator being lifted off the ground using a tow truck.

Officials in the video could be heard telling bystanders that the gator was headed to a sanctuary.

The Cinco Ranch gator isn't alone when it comes to recent sightings.

Two Missouri City residents found alligators on their porches in the past several weeks.

One of the gators was wrangled single-handedly by a local restaurant owner after he dropped his kids off at school.

