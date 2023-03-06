Alligator spotted soaking up the sun at Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park

The weather was beautiful this past weekend, and the critters of southeast Texas wanted to enjoy it just like we did! 🌞🐊

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The weather was beautiful this past weekend, and the critters of southeast Texas wanted to enjoy it just like we did!

An ABC13 viewer spotted an alligator coming out of the water to soak up some sunshine at Buffalo Bayou Park on Sunday.

The video shows parkgoers enjoying their day, riding bikes and jogging on the trail. Meanwhile, the gator swims to the edge of the bayou and gets out of the water.

Then, the video shows the gator relaxing in the park, soaking up the sun.

Texas Parks and Wildlife says alligators have a natural fear of humans, but recommend staying at least 30 feet away from them.

The Buffalo Bayou visitor wasn't the only gator spotted this past weekend.

In Mont Belvieu, police relocated a gator after it got trapped in a flooded culvert on Friday. Officers said no one wanted to go in and retrieve the big reptile.

Police said they got "Al Gator" out of the culvert on Saturday after they returned with some professionals from Gator Country and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

