Man shot and killed after pointing gun at group outside Greenspoint-area gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who allegedly pulled a gun on a group of people at a Greenspoint-area gas station was shot and killed overnight, according to police.

Houston police said a group of people was hanging out at a Shell gas station just after midnight on Imperial Valley Drive and Greens Road when the gunman approached and pulled out a pistol.

That's when someone in the group pulled out his own gun and fired multiple shots at the man first, HPD said.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital by other people who were with him, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the shooter turned himself in when officers arrived.

It was not yet known if any charges would be filed.