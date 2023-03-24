Police said a man in his 20s was inside one of several cars that was shot up by rifle rounds. Video from the scene shows the windows shot out of numerous vehicles.

Man shot in arms and legs when gunman opened fire on cars in Alief-area parking lot, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gunfire erupted outside an Alief-area apartment complex on Thursday night, sending a man to the hospital.

Video from the scene shows the windows shot out of numerous vehicles in the parking lot at 11700 Bissonnet Street near S. Kirkwood Road.

Houston police said a man in his 20s who was in one of the cars got shot in the legs and arms with rifle rounds shortly after 10 p.m. He is expected to survive.

"He was able to exit the car and get away from there. He got some help from some folks at the apartment complex and came back to the scene," Lt. R. Willkens said. "We got him to the hospital with HFD. He should live."

The man's car rolled across the street after he got out and stopped at a convenience store nearby, Willkens said.

The shooter had a rifle and still hasn't been caught, according to investigators.

Police did not have any information on what exactly led up to the shooting or a possible motive.