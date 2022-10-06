2 men shot and killed inside Alief-area Thai restaurant may have been targeted, police say

Witnesses told police that one to three men entered the restaurant with handguns and shot and killed two men who were sitting in a booth having dinner.

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people died after several men entered a Thai restaurant in the Alief area and opened fire, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at Tai Loi Restaurant in the 12300 block of Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road.

After the shooting, the witnesses said the suspects took off.

Investigators are checking for surveillance footage in the area.

Officials believe the victims were targeted.

Investigators said it's unclear how many people were inside the restaurant at the time. By the time officers arrived at the scene, only the two victims and employees were present.