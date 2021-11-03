Hundreds remember teen killed at Halloween party

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crowd of several hundred gathered at the softball fields at Houston's Melrose Park on north side Tuesday night holding candles high into the sky.They came to cry, comfort and reflect on the life and impact of Aleksis Cantu."The happiest girl, an inspiration to others," said her father, Richard Cantu."Aleksis was a beauty and a light. She was bubbly," said Shelly Gillis, Aleksis's former dance coach at Waltrip High School. "There is no fix to this. All we can do is mend and honor the scar that is there."Described as a natural born leader, Aleksis was the captain of her high school dance team before graduating in May.Her father said she was taking some time before starting college courses to work and plan her future as a psychiatrist."She wanted to help people," he said. "She had such a bright future ahead of her, graduated with honors and had so much to offer the world."Aleksis was killed Sunday morning at a Halloween party on Schilder Street on the northside.Police say it was a large backyard party.Cell phone video shared with ABC13 captured the moments gunshots rang out.Police say a group of males got into a fight, and someone pulled out a gun and fired into the crowd.Investigators say Aleksis was an innocent bystander trying to run from the violence but was hit and died at the hospital."For her to be taken from us in such a tragic, senseless act of violence, we don't understand it," said her father.Richard Cantu, on the board of Harris County's Department of Education, is calling on leaders and politicians to help turn the tide and curb youth gun violence."Why do we have to beg the city to put up better lights here? This should be the priority," Cantu said. "If we spent more on parks and recreation programs and after-school programs, we wouldn't have to be worried about hiring more cops and the kids would be out of trouble. The city and the county need to fund more programs. Keep the kids off the streets. If they have a ball in their hands, they can't hold a gun."Police say three other people were shot at the party and taken to the hospital.Investigators are still searching for the shooter.If you know anything about this fatal shooting, you can report an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.