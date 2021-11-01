Video shows moment shots were fired at deadly N. Houston Halloween party

Aleksis Cantu was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a house party in north Houston.
Video from inside the party shows teens trying to find cover as shots were fired.
"Oh, they're fighting," an attendee could be heard saying right before shots rang out.
The shooting happened at 12:45 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1900 block of Schilder Drive in north Houston.
HPD Commanders and PIO are we en route to a shooting with multiple victims at a house party at 1909 Schilder in northeast Houston. Preliminary reports are one deceased and three transported to unknown conditions. No other info at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/crb0jfZU0t— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 31, 2021
Police said the shooting unfolded when an argument broke out between two groups of teens at what they described as a jam-packed party. Officers said they found bullets that had gone through the back of the home.
Cantu was shot and killed, and three other teens were taken to the hospital, including a 16-year-old boy, according to HPD.
"We have one possible suspect and we are looking to find out who he is," Assistant Chief Y. Bashir said. "We do anticipate that there were more witnesses and possibly more victims, because everybody left the location. We highly encourage those potential victims and witnesses to contact our homicide division, and if there are any leads, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS."
Cantu is the daughter of Richard Cantu, a Harris County Department of Education Board of Trustee. Sources confirm that HCDE personnel was also informed about the teen's tragic and sudden death Sunday morning.
The homeowners were not at the residence when ABC13 followed up on Sunday.
Police said they found a gun at the scene but believe more than one weapon was used.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of the 18-year-old with funeral costs.
ORIGINAL STORY: Teen killed in north Houston Halloween party is daughter of Harris County official, family says