Teen killed in north Houston Halloween party is daughter of Harris County official, family says

HPD Commanders and PIO are we en route to a shooting with multiple victims at a house party at 1909 Schilder in northeast Houston. Preliminary reports are one deceased and three transported to unknown conditions. No other info at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/crb0jfZU0t — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 31, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old shot and killed at a Halloween party has been identified as the daughter of a member of the Harris County Department of Education board.The shooting happened at 12:45 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1900 block of Schilder Drive in north Houston.Police said the shooting unfolded when an argument broke out between two groups of teens at what they described as a jam-packed party. Officers said they found bullets had gone through the back of the home.Among those injured is a 16-year-old boy, according to HPD.A family member confirmed with ABC13 that 18-year-old Aleksis Cantu was the victim who was found dead at the scene. Cantu is the daughter of Richard Cantu, a Harris County Department of Education Board of Trustee. Sources confirm that HCDE personnel was also informed about the teen's tragic and sudden death Sunday morning.The homeowners were not at the residence when ABC13 followed up on Sunday.Police said they found a gun at the scene but believe more than one weapon was used. They also said they have a possible suspect, but it was unclear if that person was in custody.If you know any information regarding the shooting, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department.