Aldine ISD employees to receive up to $1,500 bonuses as 'thanks' for pandemic work

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Good news, Aldine ISD teachers! District employees can expect to see some extra cash soon after the board of trustees approved a resolution to show appreciation for employees' hard work during the pandemic.

The resolution, which was approved Tuesday, gives all employees a one-time bonus payment of $1,500 to exempt staff and $1,000 to non-exempt staff as a reward for going above and beyond during the unprecedented 2020-2021 school year.

"This last year has been challenging in so many ways, but our employees never wavered. They came through for our students, parents and the community and we as a board are proud we can show you all how much we value you and the work you have done, " said Aldine ISD Board President Paul Shanklin.

"Our trustees believe without a doubt, that there is no better investment to make than in our incredible educators and staff. This was a perfect way to show them their appreciation," said Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney.



Aldine ISD is not the first district to offer teachers and staff a "thank you" for hard work during the pandemic.

Houston ISD announced last week that its hard-working teachers will be seeing some extra money later this month.

As an appreciation for their dedication and commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic, trustees said they've approved a one-time stipend of $750 for eligible district employees.

RELATED: HISD board approves teacher appreciation stipend

The payment will appear in employees' paychecks on May 26, according to the Board of Education.

The board is also allowing the district to negotiate an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University-Commerce in an effort to increase the number of graduating HISD seniors and employees earning undergraduate and graduate degrees at the university.

The video above is from a previous report.
