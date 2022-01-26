aldine isd

Aldine ISD announces back-to-back Fridays off across the district

ALDINE, Texas (KTRK) -- Students and staff of Aldine ISD have an extra day off-campus for the next few weeks.

Aldine ISD Board of Trustees approved Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 to be student holidays/ staff planning days for all campuses across the district.

On Monday, Jan. 24 the Board agreed to adjust the academic calendar to allow teachers to have additional planning and preparation time for their classes.

"During these challenging times, we want to ensure that our teachers have the necessary time to be fully prepared so that they can provide their students with the best learning experience possible. I want to thank our Trustees for taking this proactive step and I believe it will benefit both our staff and students," said Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney.

Students will not need to make up these days.
