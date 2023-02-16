11-year-old Aldine ISD student charged with 3 felony counts after 6-year-old's alleged rape revealed

The victim's mother came forward with allegations about months of abuse endured by her son.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old who's believed to have repeatedly raped an Aldine ISD student five years younger than him is now facing felony charges.

On Wednesday, ABC13 learned the Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child against the suspect, whose identity was withheld due to his age.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mom's search for backpack uncovers much worse: Son's repeated rape

The charges were accepted once an investigation into the alleged acts on an Aldine ISD school bus was completed, with Aldine ISD police working closely with the chief of district attorney's juvenile division on the day the allegations came to light.

More than a week ago, Latoya "Stormie" Monroe, the 6-year-old victim's mother, went public with what she says she saw in footage captured on board her son's school bus.

Monroe said an older boy sexually assaulted her son for the past several months as he rode the bus to school.

However, Monroe said she didn't know about any sort of incident until the week before last, when her son's backpack went missing. She told Eyewitness News she called school transportation officials to ask them to review the security footage onboard the bus to see if they could tell what happened to the backpack.

Monroe said the assaults were captured on video, and that's when she got a call from the school.

In a statement, the school district acknowledged the allegations and expressed that an investigation began on Feb. 1. CPS similarly followed suit as well.

The district attorney's office added that the victim has since been offered ongoing therapy through the Children's Assessment Center.

Eyewitness News is pursuing additional details into this developing story for ABC13 newscasts this evening.