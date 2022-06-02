Traffic grows near IAH after cement truck overturns on North Beltway 8

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is delayed near Bush Intercontinental Airport Thursday morning due to a hazmat spill on the North Sam Houston Parkway.A cement truck overturned on the North Beltway 8 eastbound feeder before JFK Boulevard.All lanes of the North Beltway are closed due to the crash, and traffic was being redirected off the feeder road.Traffic was backed up past the Hardy Toll Road after 6 a.m.Drivers can take Aldine Bender as an alternate route.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.