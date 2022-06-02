Traffic grows near IAH after cement truck overturns on North Beltway 8

cement truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is delayed near Bush Intercontinental Airport Thursday morning due to a hazmat spill on the North Sam Houston Parkway.

A cement truck overturned on the North Beltway 8 eastbound feeder before JFK Boulevard.

All lanes of the North Beltway are closed due to the crash, and traffic was being redirected off the feeder road.

Traffic was backed up past the Hardy Toll Road after 6 a.m.

Drivers can take Aldine Bender as an alternate route.

