A truck driver was freed after his vehicle rolled over in a crash on SH-99 Grand Parkway at Boudreaux, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Driver freed from overturned concrete pump truck after crash on SH-99 Grand Parkway at Boudreaux

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver survived being trapped in his concrete pump truck during a major rollover crash Tuesday morning.

The accident happened in the 7800 block of SH-99 Grand Parkway westbound at Boudreaux Road. The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. and cleared seven hours later.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the concrete pump truck and another truck collided, causing the first truck to roll over into the median.

Firefighters rescued the driver, who amazingly, did not have life-threatening injuries. Still, he was taken to the hospital and is listed in fair condition.

The other truck's driver was also taken to the hospital in fair condition.

A third 18-wheeler was involved, but only sustained minor damage. That driver was not hurt, Gonzalez said.