2 charged with aggravated sexual assault of child in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have been arrested in a horrifying child sex abuse case, and officials fear there could be additional crimes.Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office's Special Victim's Unit arrested Timothy Derek Cassard and April Dorris for the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.Officials said the victim was a 3-year-old child who showed signs of bruising and told caretakers what Cassard and Dorris had done to her on multiple occasions. A medical examination determined the girl had injuries consistent with her description of the sexual violence forced upon her.The preschooler told detectives that she also witnessed sexual acts performed on another child who was too young to tell the attackers no, so she tried to stop them on his behalf.Court documents suggest a history of violence and drug use by the suspects.SVU detectives continue to investigate this incident and believe there are other witnesses who may have information concerning Cassard's and Dorris' involvement in similar or other types of crimes.If you have any information regarding criminal behavior involving Cassard or Dorris, you're asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #20A009892.