Texas Equusearch looking for missing 31-year-old who may have fallen into Brazos River

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Equusearch is searching for a 31-year-old man who they believe could have accidentally fallen into the Brazos River.Officials plan to do a boat search in the area Wednesday.Adam Nieto, 31, was last seen in Richmond, Texas, on May 10, 2021.Adam is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9", 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.Adam was possibly wearing jeans, a navy blue t-shirt and a red windbreaker when he was last seen, according to Texas Equusearch.Officials say he has a small scar on one of his cheekbones, a tattoo of a scorpion on his right forearm and a tattoo of a skull on his upper arm.If you have seen Adam since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Adam's disappearance, please call the Richmond Police Department at (281) 342-2849 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.