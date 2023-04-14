ABC13 jumped into action after parents at a Katy day care were looking for resolutions to a downed fiber optic line blocking their way in.

Action 13 steps in when Katy day care's downed line goes unfixed for days

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fiber optic cables that a Katy day care owner says created a dangerous situation have been fixed after more than a week.

"Why did it take so long?" day care director Tabitha Gonzalez said laughing.

On Wednesday, a delivery driver got tangled up in the already-low hanging lines in front of Learning and Beyond day care.

"It was like a domino effect," owner Bessy Wood explained.

According to Wood, the lines were so low, another delivery truck got stuck in them. The school bus had to drop kids off on busy Clay Road.

Limited to only one semi-operational gate with low hanging lines, parents of the day care's approximately 150 students backed up onto the same street during pick-up and drop-off.

The school's trash also piled up, as waste management trucks were unable to access its dumpster.

"It is a big deal to us because it does involve the safety of the kids (and) the parents coming in," Wood said.

Wood called several companies, even first responders, but was unable to locate anyone willing to help.

"None of them want to take on the responsibility of cutting (another company's) line," Wood said.

CenterPoint Energy threatened on Wednesday to start charging the daycare $108 each time they were called to the site, as the lines don't belong to them. Shortly after ABC13 reached out Thursday, the utility company fixed them free of charge.

"If I hadn't called and (a student's mother) hadn't called (ABC13), we would still be in the same boat this afternoon as we were yesterday and all the days before," Wood said. "Just praying that no one got hit in that intersection and that our parents are coming in and out safely."

It appears the fiber optic lines belong to a now-defunct company. ABC13 is working to confirm which one.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.