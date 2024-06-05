59-year-old man succumbs to injures from downed line in Lake Conroe, authorities say

Six-year-old Nathan Winters and his grandmother Charlotte Winters suffered burns when a downed line shocked them at a Lake Conroe campground.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 59-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries a week after he was shocked by downed power lines during the May 28 severe storms in Lake Conroe, according to authorities.

The man was among one of the three victims shocked that night. Crews responded at about 8:09 p.m. to the Lake Conroe campgrounds off FM 830. Initial reports stated that a man was on fire, and three people, including a 59-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy, were down.

At the scene, crews learned the man came in contact with a downed line and was shocked, and the woman and child were critically injured during the incident.

All victims were taken to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center. On Wednesday, authorities said the man had been severely burned and succumbed to his injuries.

The woman and boy are still hospitalized with burn injuries.

The man's identity was not immediately released.