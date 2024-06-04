Highway 288 northbound reopened after apparent loose wiring hazard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Highway 288 traffic heading into downtown Houston is flowing again Tuesday after crews appeared to have dealt with a hazard on the roadway.

ABC13's Elissa Rivas reported on Eyewitness News at 3 p.m. about the northbound closure on the 288 between Holcombe and Macgregor, with stopped traffic from Holly Hall.

Houston TranStar earlier listed a closure on the southbound 288 at Yellowstone Boulevard, but that was lifted.

SkyEye flew over the scene where police coned off the freeway, and drivers were diverted off it.

SkyEye also captured a pickup truck with a trailer and a semi stopped underneath an overpass, and multiple police officers were handling a cable strewn across the freeway.

However, by 4 p.m., crews appeared to clear the hazard, and the inbound freeway was drivable again.

Eyewitness News is still working to find out what exactly occurred.

